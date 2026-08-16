And It Don't Stop
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Consumer Guide: August, 2026
Reviews of Emperor X, Margo Price, Neil Young, Low Cut Connie, R.A.P. Ferreira, Lalu, Mary Lee’s Corvette, Paul McCartney, Glenn Morrow, Hemlocke…
7 hrs ago
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Robert Christgau
22
3
July 2026
Xgau Sez: July, 2026
Once more into the Swamp Dogg doc, Mungo Jerry and Richie Valens preferences explained, AI aversion ditto, Portishead still sour times, criticism vs…
Jul 17
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Robert Christgau
36
12
4
Consumer Guide: July, 2026
Reviews of L'Afrique Danse No. 1, Courtney Barnett, Carsie Blanton, Swamp Dogg, Dana Maragos, Ratboys, Jenny Reynolds, Bob Bert, Tierra Whack, Earl…
Jul 9
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Robert Christgau
46
4
June 2026
Xgau Sez: June, 2026
Dream concerts, the Smiths not reevaluated, 'Last Critic' still on the festival circuit, Shakira's hips still not lying, once more to Monterey, whither…
Jun 17
•
Robert Christgau
38
13
1
Consumer Guide: June, 2026
Reviews of Adam Brodsky, Florence Dore, K.A.A.N., Ashley McBryde, Olof Dreijer, Golomb, March to August, The New Pornographers, This Is Lorelei, The…
Jun 10
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Robert Christgau
46
5
1
The Big Lookback: Coulson, Dean, McGuinness, Flint
"Dylan Album of the Decade," from "Creem," 1973
Jun 8
•
Robert Christgau
46
15
1
May 2026
Xgau Sez: May, 2026
Upgrades/downgrades, salvaging Hendrix's guitar at Monterey Pop, listening to the Eagles, not listening to classical music, and coming to a theater near…
May 29
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Robert Christgau
43
4
Consumer Guide: May, 2026
Reviews of African Scream Contest, Carsie Blanton & The Burning Hell, Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’, Aesop Rock & Homeboy Sandman, Black Nile, The Messthetics…
May 20
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Robert Christgau
48
18
1
Dean's List: 2025
The 61 best albums of last year (or so)
May 7
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Robert Christgau
119
28
11
April 2026
The Big Lookback: The Grateful Dead
"The Dead Make It Real In Jersey City," Newsday, July 30, 1972
Apr 24
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Robert Christgau
68
10
5
Consumer Guide: April, 2026
Reviews of Sky Smeed, Willie Nelson, Robyn, Allo Darlin', De La Soul, The Delines, Dorisburg, Gurf Morlix, Van Morrison, Bill Orcutt, Jefferson Ross…
Apr 8
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Robert Christgau
49
2
4
Joe Boyd's Rhythm Revue
On Joe Boyd's reading (with film clips) at the Film Forum
Apr 4
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Robert Christgau
51
3
3
© 2026 Robert Christgau
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