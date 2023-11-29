And It Don't Stop
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
About
New
Top
The Big Lookback: Steely Dan, 1974
"Steely Dan's Boogie Has It's Own Boom," Newsday, April 14, 1974
Nov 29
•
Robert Christgau
and
Carola Dibbell
Steely Dan's Long Strange Trip
Alex Pappademas and Joan LeMay, "Quantum Criminals: Ramblers, Wild Gamblers, and Other Sole Survivors From the Songs of Steely Dan" (2023, 268 pp.)
Nov 22
•
Robert Christgau
Xgau Sez: November, 2023
Therapy, the Vandellas vs. the Supremes vs. the Marvelettes, Wilco (The Reviews), the listening method, the Kennedys then and now, and Pazz & Jop…
Nov 15
•
Robert Christgau
Consumer Guide: November, 2023
Reviews of Zach Bryan, Grrrl Gang, DJ Shadow, A. Savage, boygenius, Bombino, Lil Wayne, Hemlocke Springs, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, The Front…
Nov 8
•
Robert Christgau
The Big Lookback: The Class Origins of ‘50s Rock and Roll
A presentation from the 2011 EMP Pop Conference.
Nov 3
•
Robert Christgau
October 2023
A Farewell Playlist
Music to accompany two days of mourning and celebration
Oct 27
•
Robert Christgau
Xgau Sez: October, 2023
Sinead's voice, Chinese novels, Placebo and the ecstasy of influence, the squall of Johnny Thunders, radio days, Spofity's Roganomics.
Oct 18
•
Robert Christgau
Consumer Guide: October, 2023
Two country singers searching for connection in different ways, democratic‑socialist folk‑rock agitprop grab bag, and a singer/songwriter/bandleader…
Oct 11
•
Robert Christgau
September 2023
Xgau Sez: September, 2023
Unhappy news, the one-man campaign to render “Mr. Lee” a recognized classic, working with the State Department, McCartney (not Paulie), genius and…
Sep 27
•
Robert Christgau
Hanging in There Till the Living End
Joy Harvey, 1943 - 2023
Sep 20
•
Robert Christgau
Consumer Guide: September, 2023
Lovequests, sobriety songs, combustible guitar effects, and the last will and testament of 91-year-old believer, mother, artist, over, sister, and…
Sep 13
•
Robert Christgau
August 2023
Xgau Sez: August, 2023
Episode 1 million of “Why Haven’t You Reviewed . . .," Prince x Dickens, the depressive A list, digging the Band (or not), Sun Ra and a 1969 dispatch…
Aug 23
•
Robert Christgau
© 2023 Robert Christgau
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts