And It Don't Stop

And It Don't Stop

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Georgia Christgau's avatar
Georgia Christgau
4dEdited

You’re welcome. She was long overdue for the attention. It’s one of those pieces where if you can’t find what you’re looking for, you write it yourself!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Georgia Christgau's avatar
Georgia Christgau
3d

true dat. my mistake

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Christgau
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture