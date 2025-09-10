Share

Amaarae: Blackstar (Golden Angel/Interscope) “Ketamine, coke, molly” at their cutest, weirdest, and sexiest, but only if that’s actually your idea of a good time, which I hope it isn’t (“Stuck Up,” “B2B”) *

Body Type: Expired Candy (Poison City, ‘23) The only discernible reason that this sexed-up Australian band—three frontwomen and a female drummer now together for nearly a decade—is often compared to the estimable though somewhat less predictably preoccupied Courtney Barnett is that, well, Barnett is a woman and indeed a lesbian. What she isn’t is anywhere near as raucous; the aesthetic on the band’s catchiest album reminds me a lot more of Nirvana except that it’s (guess what) sexed-up. Which in itself renders it quite the engaging take on pleasure and hooks and rock and roll. A MINUS