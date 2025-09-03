And It Don't Stop

And It Don't Stop

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
wwolfe's avatar
wwolfe
2d

Thanks for the recommendation. I'll make a point of seeing it. I don't know if this anecdote is in the film, but it might be my favorite fact about Sullivan, courtesy of the old American Heritage magazine's profile of him from many years ago. The specific details have faded from memory, but the essential story goes: having read and been disgusted by a blatantly racist column by Walter Winchell, Sullivan responded to the sight of Winchell entering one of Manhattan's then-famous watering holes by grabbing Winchell by the belt and collar, frog-marching him into the men's room, sticking his head in the toilet, and flushing. Hard not to like a guy who'd do that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
garelickjon@gmail.com's avatar
garelickjon@gmail.com
2d

Thanks for reminding me about this. I have to see it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Christgau
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture