And It Don't Stop

walter cherrette
3d

Thanks for introducing Todd to me in 1995.Otherwise it probably never would have happened.He never crossed the pond much,but his live albums made up for it.Very sad story about his leaving.Our great stoner guy.

Bob Herbstman
3d

I found it odd too that his death hit me so hard. My wife and I were supposed to see him in Northern California last week and the confusing news around his assault and arrest were unsettling. There was a part of me that expected the announcement of his death even though it still came as a shock. About ten years ago (give or take) we were supposed to see him at a benefit concert in Santa Rosa and that show got canceled too. The explanation for that cancellation was equally opaque. Since I started listening to him some 20 years ago, I've always found myself returning to his music at different times in my life during periods of personal emotional ( and often financial) struggles. I always found some kind of solace in his deeply cynical worldview ("Good things happen to bad people"). I always hoped I'd get the chance to experience one of his performances in person and find it strangely sad that I'll never get that chance.

