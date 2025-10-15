And It Don't Stop

Montez
4h

I swear people will compare Geese to anything except the music they are actually heavily derivative of. Which isn’t me saying they are boring or uninteresting but more how hard people try to pretend they are new.

clarke kelly
6h

Pierre de Gaillande also put out Bad Reputation 2, another collection of Brassens songs translated to English. Both are worth a listen.

