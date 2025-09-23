And It Don't Stop

Tony
4d

Ah, the queen of blues rock. Thanks for this -- I'm always on the hunt for intimate, 1st-hand accounts of the greats: jimi hendrix, james brown, big brother, etc

George Zipperlen
5d

Cheap Thrills was the first album I bought. Based on R. Crumb’s Cover Art, as much as the single on the radio —“Piece of my Heart” ?

My friends already had the usual Beatles, Stones, Dylan, Doors, Airplane etc.

I look forward to reading the whole of Carola Dibbell’s memoir.

