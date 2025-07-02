And It Don't Stop

And It Don't Stop

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
aestevez's avatar
aestevez
3dEdited

Mr. Christgau,

At the risk of a B- being downgraded, I humbly request you’d consider revisiting Todd Rundgren’s A Wizard, A True Star.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kent Gibbons's avatar
Kent Gibbons
3d

I guess we have whoever sued Lennon on behalf of Chuck Berry to thank for inspiring this newly "A" ranked classic into our midst!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Christgau
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture