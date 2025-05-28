And It Don't Stop

And It Don't Stop

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nicholas Boyd's avatar
Nicholas Boyd
5d

I no longer remember what prompted me years ago to go to Bookfinder.com for Ramon Guthrie’s books—maybe something in one of Carey Nelson’s books— but I found several at reasonable prices. Including a copy of Asbestos Furnace that turned out to be signed. Been a while since I read them but I remember liking them I’ll get them off the shelves again

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lucian K. Truscott IV's avatar
Lucian K. Truscott IV
5d

Essential.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Christgau
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture