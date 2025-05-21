And It Don't Stop

And It Don't Stop

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Poindexter's avatar
David Poindexter
6d

Laundry list of Inspirational Fillips:

1. Best Bad Reviews (prev. noted by me): Essra Mohawk, Steve Miller’s Recall the Beginning, and the deathless pan of Stephen Sinclair’s “A+” (betcha can guess);

2. As to real A-plusses, my one huge quibble off your list is “Radio City.” Obligatory;

3. The more Christgau films there are I say bring em.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Carpentieri's avatar
Mark Carpentieri
6d

Not only did Sister Rosetta have a wedding in 1951. They released an album, https://www.discogs.com/release/3604636-Various-The-Wedding-Ceremony-Of-Sister-Rosetta-Tharpe-And-Russell-Morrison?srsltid=AfmBOoqZdan02ilfHRXOt-l2ho8nHTPPxZ1fwJQLj3DqlsMErIhfcBgf

Also, more about the wedding can be found here, https://www.npr.org/2019/09/25/763742547/the-most-elaborate-wedding-ever-staged-rosetta-tharpe-at-griffith-stadium

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Christgau
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture