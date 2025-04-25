And It Don't Stop

And It Don't Stop

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William McColl's avatar
William McColl
3d

I’m going tonight in DC at the 9:30 Club!! You’ve just made me so excited! Thank you for whetting my appetite.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Robert Christgau and others
Jojo Gormley's avatar
Jojo Gormley
6h

Saw the lineup with Pajo and early-80s bassist Sarah Lee a couple years ago and it was stupendous, but this review and another makes me hope they'll come back over my way so I can go around again. If not, at least I got to see the microwave destruction with my own eyes. I hope in six decades I'll still be able to get out to the clubs and see a band (possibly one that I don't know about yet, or one that is yet to exist) still clanging away after years in the game. So long as everything's still here, I'll try my hardest.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Christgau
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture