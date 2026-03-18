And It Don't Stop

And It Don't Stop

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Bernie Kellman's avatar
Bernie Kellman
Mar 18

Glad to hear you attended and enjoyed. You and Carola deserve every inch of victory laps that I hope extend for many miles and years. Please direct some of your less web savvy readers to shortest route to consuming the film, as such route emerges.

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Bob Tomlinson's avatar
Bob Tomlinson
Mar 18

Loved the movie! New subscriber because of it! Best of health, and keep reviews of new music coming!

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