And It Don't Stop

David
12h

How the West Was Won [Domino, 2017]

Rousing himself from a six-minute opener as shapeless as another nodder's stupor, the original Only One delivers a revealing collection of new songs in the adenoidal singsong he trademarked in his twenties and miraculously retains at 65. Blaming his inept life on society's cruelty to bison and laboratory rats (the lucky ones, he believes, get to starve themselves to death on crack), he swears an eternal love it's not at all clear he can follow through on. His biography, however, suggests otherwise--he's long been married to a designer as COPD-damaged as he is. Not a pretty picture. But a catchy and educational one. B+

1 reply by Robert Christgau
Jack Leveler
12h

"The-'high'-art-to-pop-art switcheroo" enabled you to write rock criticism and your rock criticism was an enabling gateway for me as a reader into the academic liberal arts. Thanks.

