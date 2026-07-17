And It Don't Stop

And It Don't Stop

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Tom Carson's avatar
Tom Carson
Jul 17

Kael never got in trouble with anyone powerful I know of beyond the kvetching and empty threats to blackball her at screenings and such that many lesser critics experience. Ditto for making her most genteel editor, William Shawn, suffer in noisy silence, but she ended up more notorious in Hollywood for being easily manipulated by the directors she championed (e.g., Robert Altman) and her occasional take-no-prisoners vendettas (e;.g., Clint Eastwood). I say so as someone who owes her earlier work bigtime -- she was my hero in my younger years -- but ended up saddened and appalled by her later queen-bee act at the NY'er.

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John's avatar
John
Jul 18

You seem a little grumpy this month! Hope all is well

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