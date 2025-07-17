And It Don't Stop

And It Don't Stop

Tom Hull
I was thinking about the A+ question, then killed the day doing some research. Bob has 128 A+ albums. I have 172, but that's a smaller percentage of rated albums, especially for music after 2000 (or, hell, 1980). But "Very" is an A+ in my book, and illustrates that for me at least, the grade has much to do with how much you play (or feel like playing) the album. I was working in the UK when it came out, and had very few CDs with me, so I wound up playing it literally every day for months. I've never done that since, especially since I started reviewing again, and very rarely even before, when I had less to choose from and was more impressionable ("Dark Side of the Moon" probably came closest, or maybe "Pet Sounds" or "Another Green World"). One reason I rarely play A+ records these days is that when I do, I can't get them out of my head. Last week I started a day off with "Welcome to the Beautiful South" and "It's Not Me, It's You," and they still resurface whenever whatever music I've been playing finishes and I have to face a bit of silence.

John Kirk
Off the top of my head, I'll take Count Basie & His Orchestra at the Savoy Ballroom around 1937-1938. Agree with the Beatles in 1963-1964 England. My West Coast roots demand Los Lobos in a small venue between about 1979-1984.

