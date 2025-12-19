And It Don't Stop

And It Don't Stop

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hugo Burnham's avatar
Hugo Burnham
2h

Phish still fishy....wanker's delight? GLORIOUS!

HUGO B. (not 83)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andrew's avatar
Andrew
1h

As a fellow Aussie, I’d like to apologise for today’s Australian contribution. Your work has meant a lot to me for decades and has directed me to a lot of great music I otherwise would have missed. I appreciate ‘Book Reports’ as well. Thanks for all of it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Robert Christgau · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture