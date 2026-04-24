And It Don't Stop

And It Don't Stop

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Bernie Kellman's avatar
Bernie Kellman
2d

Beautiful writing, beautiful writing about writing and appetite fully whetted for Carola memoir. My romances require healthy component of 'rock and roll couple' and you might be the poster children of that category.

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Steven Mayer's avatar
Steven Mayer
17h

Bob, why do you think Deadheads were such godawful dancers? Can you name a major group whose fans were worse?

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