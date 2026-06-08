And It Don't Stop

And It Don't Stop

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John Magnuson's avatar
John Magnuson
2d

Aha! I had forgotten where this little gem of observation was located. In this C, D, M, F piece, of course:

"He knows Dylan's lyrics for the lazy, flirtatious embraces of perception that they are."

I love that.

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Constant Listener: Jim Testa's avatar
Constant Listener: Jim Testa
2d

I remember finding it in a cutout bin, wondering what it was, and risking my hard earned two bucks on it. Glad I did.

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