Like most of you, I hope, I figure the least I can do about Trump’s takeover, let’s call it, is to keep myself informed. So as usual I was quick to get to TPM, as Josh Marshall abbreviates his invaluable daily political newsletter Talking Points Memo. I’ve subscribed for years and believe you should too. A superb example from the January 21 edition is copied directly below with Marshall’s permission. It sums up five key Bad Things, bitterly but also sharply, disturbed but not at this stage anything like disconsolate.

The Weaponization Begins

Under the guise of “ending the weaponization of the federal government,” President Trump by executive order has created a mechanism for weaponizing the intelligence community and the Justice Department — and it runs through Stephen Miller.

The Destruction Begins

“The Pentagon on Monday removed a portrait of Gen. Mark A. Milley, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, from a corridor of the building filled with paintings of all of his predecessors.”–NYT

“President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday revoking the security clearance of 51 former intelligence officials who signed a 2020 letter arguing that emails from a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden carried ‘all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation’ and that of his former national security adviser John Bolton.”–CNN

“Trump administration quickly removes top immigration court officials.”–WaPo

Trump’s Executive Order Flex

A reminder that the executive orders are a combination of substantive and basically glorified press releases. Deborah Pearlstein offers a primer on how to tell the difference. Among the notable ones:

“President Trump on Monday signed an executive order to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement, the pact among almost all nations to fight climate change.”–NYT

“President Donald Trump has ordered the federal government to stop all permits for wind energy projects.”–Heatmap

“President Trump declared on Monday that his government would no longer treat the U.S.-born children of undocumented people as citizens, signaling his intent to essentially ignore the constitutional guarantee of birthright citizenship in a move that is all but certain to invite a legal challenge.”–NYT

Adopting some of the most strident anti-immigration language, Trump declares that “an invasion is ongoing at the southern border.”

Trump II Clown Show

Politico: How Musk helped boot Ramaswamy from DOGE

Longtime Missouri Republican Ed Martin, an advocate for the Jan. 6 rioters, has been named interim U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C.

A rundown from the Trump White House of the new chairs and acting chairs of various agencies, commissions, and boards.

Oligarch Watch

The images speak for themselves, but a couple of additional notes: The big tech executives had a more prominent position for Trump’s swearing-in than some of his cabinet nominees, and unlike members of Congress they could bring their spouses.