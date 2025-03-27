Share

Sly Stone (Courtesy of Hulu)

For starters, let’s hear it for Ahmir Thompson, the drummer, bandleader, filmmaker, music historian, memoirist, Jimmy Fallon major domo, did I mention filmmaker, and blurber of Is It Still Good to Ya? better known as Questlove. Without Questlove, I would not be sitting here at midnight reflecting on the great lost genius and early Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Sly Stone, government name Sylvester Stewart. That's because, having published Sly’s 2023 Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin) memoir through his Auwa imprint—run with Ben Greenman, the co-author of both Sly’s book and Questlove’s superb Hip Hop Is History—Thompson has just devoted his second film (the first being 2021’s Oscar-winning 1969 lookback Summer of Soul) to Sly Stone. Sly Lives! (AKA The Burden of Black Genius) is the no-nonsense title, as well it should be. Streamable on Hulu. Very much worth seeing.

It’s worth mentioning a redolent fact that’s at best an abstraction for anyone under 70, which is that Questlove is a second-generation bizzer: his father, born Arthur Lee Andrews Thompson, led a doowop group called Lee Andrews and the Hearts that rode the memorable 1957 hit “Long Lonely Nights” and several follow-ups for much of Questlove’s youth, before A Tribe Called Quest inspired him to rename himself in 1990. You can see why the guy has such an acute sense of black pop history. Summer of Soul, about the almost forgotten music-heavy Harlem Cultural Festival, took place in 1969, the year before he was born. Sly Lives! has a not dissimilar mission, because Hall of Fame or no Hall of Fame, the man born Sylvester Stewart in 1943 has all but outlived what legend he had, and as Thompson sets out to prove, that’s not right.

In my no longer vivid critical judgment, that legend was almost certainly still major as of 1980, when I was assembling the enlarged CG compendium eventually titled Rock Album of the ‘70s: A Critical Guide, where when I checked back I was reminded of something I’d forgotten: Sly’s first three albums of that decade, 1970’s Greatest Hits, 1972’s There’s a Riot Goin’ On, and 1973’s Fresh, followed two A plusses with a full A—before his four subsequent ‘70s albums clocked in at C, B minus, B minus, and B. If I’d been doing Consumer Guides in the ‘60s, there’d be others equally or even more honored: Beatles and Monk for sure, maybe Miles and Rolling Stones, and now I’ll stop playing this game. But as it stands Sly’s consecutive A plusses are all but unmatched. And yet somehow their memory faded. Looking back without recollecting many details, it’s my guess that as both cocaine and heroin replaced psychedelics as musicianly mindfucks of choice and Sly added angel dust to the mix, his mental deterioration gathered a notoriety more extreme, disheartening, and, it came to seem, musically disabling than most. Cocaine and angel dust were his special faves.

Questlove’s film certainly doesn’t minimize Sly’s drug problems, although my by now faint memories of the details I picked up from both gossipmongers and knowledgeable observers as the ‘80s came and went were even more depressing, tragic, and at times grotesque than Sly Lives! is inclined be too completist about. Well before the end of the century no one in my world, which is by no means adjacent to Questlove’s, felt obliged to keep him on their radar: although a film soundtrack is scheduled to surface May 9, his last true studio album, Ain’t but the One Way, was released 43 years ago. But the film does report, in sufficient detail I’d say, that he’s been clean for a while of meaningful if less than specific duration.

What’s more important is that at the same time Sly Lives! does a superb job of excavating the man’s huge talent, which it makes clear enough begins not with his remarkable and varied musical gifts but with his considerable all-round intelligence. Quietly but also pointedly, his memoir reports the details of his early education, where he kept rising through a public school system that wasn’t as welcoming to black students as it was to whites even in the liberal Bay Area. Especially for a drug casualty, his interviews are coherent and articulate. And then there’s that other thing: his extraordinary musicality.

Even for someone who heard those consecutive A plus albums dozens of times back in the day, how acutely Sly Lives! both celebrates them and breaks them down not only renews them but convinces me that I failed to fully comprehend their genius at the time. In this the details contributed by Questlove’s hand-picked racially and sexually integrated commentariat plays a crucial role—musically, guitar great Vernon Reid is the star of this part of the show, with Dream Hampton notable for her political vision and cultural detail—are always acute and occasionally revelatory, isolating for full-on elucidation licks or beats or both-at-onces you’d enjoyed so thoroughly long ago that for all practical purposes they’d been imprinted on your aural muscle memory, with the bonus how this commentary clarifies, enlivens, or elevates the enjoyment and satisfaction you take in the wholes they were and remain a living part of. Duke professor Marc Anthony Neal hones in on what he sees as Stewart’s utopianism; Rufus’s Chaka Khan honors him for making her entertainment career and hence her place in music history possible.

And yet, as the film does not shy away from recognizing, Stewart’s unmitigated greatness was alarmingly short-lived, from circa 1967 to a date it specifies as 1981. Which suggests among other things that all those rumors and scare stories I found so dismaying and off-putting were pretty much true. In ther end, Sly Stone was a drug fiend for a lot longer than he’d been any kind of icon. One of this film’s many virtues is that it never considers soft-pedaling that tragic and unseemly fact. It devotes sufficient time to interviewing its subject, who turned 82 earlier this month and gives no sign of being ready to check out yet. For sure he seems a little frail, as do many 82-year-olds. Yet it’s not as if his giant IQ has gone down the toilet—far from it, I’d say. He speaks as the recovered drug addict we not only hope but believe he is—not so much born again, although for sure he means his biopic as a warning, as full of ironic regret.

And ultimately that’s secondary anyway, because this is above all a superb and engrossing film about music music music. Not in any need of drug warnings myself—I’ve done cocaine half a dozen times at most, if memory serves none later than 1981, and seldom touch pot anymore—I welcomed its terse tone in that regard. And the musical detail is rich, at moments revelatory. I came away feeling that Sly & the Family Stone weren’t solely black music visionaries. They were pop music visionaries. And I also came away believing that in the just world this isn’t, Questlove has earned another Oscar.