And It Don't Stop

And It Don't Stop

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Steven Manning's avatar
Steven Manning
4d

I saw this presentation at the Big Ears festival in Knoxville last year so he is taking it on the road, at least to a few cities. I agree, well worth seeing. Hoping for a part two. Meanwhile, the book is a summer project.

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Seth's avatar
Seth
3d

Thanks for recommending this book. Enjoying it immensely.

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