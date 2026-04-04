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I know I have a Dean’s List overdue. But after an afternoon with an excellent doctor who allowed as how she was challenged by my bum elbow and spending a major chunk of Wednesday night with Joe Boyd while failing to take a bunch of notes like the good journalist I ought to be, it seemed only mete to jot down a few details for my readers while Boyd was still on my mind. The occasion was a screening with commentary at the Film Forum on Houston Street that bore the title And the Roots of Rhythm Remain, which is also the title of a 941-page Faber & Faber book Boyd published in 2024. I admit it—due to the aforementioned elbow plus my tendency to read while lying on my back, I’ve barely opened the tome, although Carola has given it her seal of approval and what I’ve paged through has proved pretty fine. But what went down at the Film Forum definitely added plenty. Boyd, a lean guy I learned was about my age though to me he looked younger, was spotlighted stage left, reading from the book as pertinent film footage filled the screen next to him.

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Where these visuals originated was seldom self-evident, but who the principals were was usually clear enough. To wit, and this is barely a sampling: Django Reinhardt, Miriam Makeba, Paul Simon with Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Taj Mahal with some Malians who names were familiar but on the wrong side of my recall memory, Ravi Shankar featuring George Harrison, Indian summer in Bulgaria, Celia Cruz advising the ladies to hit their husbands back with a frying pan should their fists prove inadequate. The presentation went on for three hours and left a full house hungry for more. The extent to which Boyd can take this show on the road is unclear. But believe me when I assure you that the readings themselves would be worth acquainting yourself with if they come anywhere near your vicinity.