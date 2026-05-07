And It Don't Stop

And It Don't Stop

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe Yanosik's avatar
Joe Yanosik
5dEdited

There were many other records A-listed last year that seem to have been overlooked:

Nakibembe Embaire Group: Nakibembe Embaire Group (Nyege Nyege Tapes ‘23) A

Champeta w/Edna Martinez: Diblo Dibala Special (NTS download). A

Charley Bliss: Forever (Lucky Number ‘24). A

Schoolboy Q: Blue Lips (Interscope ‘24). A-

Sabrina Carpenter: Short N Sweet (Island ‘24) A-

Edna Martinez Presents Pico! (Strut) A-

Hurray For the Ridf Raff: The Past Is Still alive (Nonesuch ‘24) A-

Nobro: Set Your Pussy Free (Dine Alone ‘23) A-

Towa Bird: American Hero (Interscope ‘24) A-

Mdou Moctar: Funeral for Justice (Matador ‘24) A-

Julien Baker & Torres: Send a Prayer My Way (Matador) A-

Eli “Paperboy” Reed: Sings Walk-in and Talkin (Yep ROC) A-

Aesop Rock: Black Hole Superette (Rhymesayers) A-

Rory Block: Heavy on the Blues (MC) A-

Lorde: Virgin (Universal New Zealand) A-

From the Dirt: Colored Edge of Memory (Partial Lyrics) A-

Joseph Kamaru: Heavy Combination 1996-2007 (Disciples) A-

Gurf Morlix: Bristlecone (Rootball) A-

Alick Nkhata: Radio Lusaka (Mississippi) A-

Saint Pierre: Luck and Gravity (Mutchcrud) A-

Luke Bell: The King Is Back (Thirty Tigers) A-

Hammel on Trial: Dirty Xmas (Saustex) A-

Nakibembe Embaire Group & Naoyuki Uchida: Phantom Keys (Nyege Nyege Tapes) A-

Reply
Share
3 replies
John Seal's avatar
John Seal
5d

I only purchased two of your top 61 (The Mekons and Public Enemy), but really appreciate your critique of Geese. To your description "Bellowed, fatalistic, expressionistic moan", add "willfully awkward for the sake of appearing arty and deep".

Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Christgau · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture