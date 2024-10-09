Share

Bad Moves: Wearing Out the Refrain (Don Giovanni) Already around for almost a decade, this very mixed D.C.-based female-male pop-rock g-g-b-d quartet’s fourth album is easily their most finished—devoting an entire line to the single six-syllable word “unambiguously” bespeaks discipline, brains, and a sense of humor. Indeed, many of these songs verge on the philosophical, and if you think I’m jiving, how about