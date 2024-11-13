Blue Muse (Music Maker Relief Foundation ‘19) Assembled by the same idealistic crew that would eventually assemble 2020’s magnificent Hanging Tree Guitars, this grab bag of entertaining singer-and-guitar blues you've never heard before features names as big as Taj Mahal and Eric Clapton (Captain Luke, “Old Black Buck”; Dom Flemons, “Polly Put the Kettle On”; Dave McGrew, “D.O.C. Man” ***

The Devil & God Meet in Church (Blues Images ‘13) Old two ways, I admit it: a long misfiled 2013 comp that starts strong and fades some second half—but as it turns out, only a little. Blind Blake’s second-up “Diddie Wa Diddie” you know, I hope several ways by now, but Harum Scarum’s “Alabama Scratch—Parts 1 & 2” and Ardell Bragg’s “Pig Meat Blues” are no less worthy of your delectation. If you can locate a copy, that is. B PLUS