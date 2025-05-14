Share

Julien Baker & Torres: Send a Prayer My Way (Matador) Now based in L.A. and Brooklyn respectively, these two ex-Christian lesbians from Macon and Memphis are crystalline sopranos blessed with the gift of attractive yet unassuming tune as they outline, explore, and ponder love relationships they clearly hope—with reason, I’d say—“the passing years won’t wash . . . away.” Still, when Torres goes on to aver that “There’s no such thing as guilty pleasure, as long as your pleasure’s not unkind,” I do wonder exactly what they had in mind in re “unkind.” A MINUS