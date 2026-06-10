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Adam Brodsky: American Epitaph (Permanent Records) I swear I’ve never done this before, but I so admired this guy’s spiel I figure there’s no better way to convince you he could be worth your time than to quote it verbatim. Vis: “Combine Bob Dylan with Tom Lehrer and you get Loudon Wainwright III, do it on a shoestring budget and record it over an old Dead Milkmen tape and you get Adam Brodsky. Though long thought to be retired or in prison or eaten by a bear, truth is Adam has been pried off of the couch by the disappointing reemergence of fascism.” A MINUS