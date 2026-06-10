Consumer Guide: June, 2026
Reviews of Adam Brodsky, Florence Dore, K.A.A.N., Ashley McBryde, Olof Dreijer, Golomb, March to August, The New Pornographers, This Is Lorelei, The Rough Guide to Bachata, and more.
Adam Brodsky: American Epitaph (Permanent Records) I swear I’ve never done this before, but I so admired this guy’s spiel I figure there’s no better way to convince you he could be worth your time than to quote it verbatim. Vis: “Combine Bob Dylan with Tom Lehrer and you get Loudon Wainwright III, do it on a shoestring budget and record it over an old Dead Milkmen tape and you get Adam Brodsky. Though long thought to be retired or in prison or eaten by a bear, truth is Adam has been pried off of the couch by the disappointing reemergence of fascism.” A MINUS