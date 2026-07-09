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L’Afrique Danse No. 1 (African) Originally assembled in the ‘60s as an hour‑long LP spotlighting the easy‑flowing Congolese rumba pioneer Franco Luamba and the more vocally dynamic Jean Bokelo Et Son Ensemble Congo Succès, this compilation never quits. Somewhat more lyrical than the indefatigable Franco, Bokelo is also somewhat more exciting, and the way the two artists trade tracks is an object lesson in compilation design. A superb and if you like this stuff irresistible sampler of Congolese pop stretching its legs as it frees up your ears. Downloading this prophetic, well‑programmed music and burning it for yourself in CD form is a task worth undertaking. A PLUS