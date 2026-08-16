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Emperor X: Unified Field (Bar/None) All too aware by now that they inhabit a world of beached whales, angry kangaroos, and that ain’t all, Chad Matheny and his guitar karass visit Ukraine and take it from there. They’re not as anxious about their musical prospects as they might be because they’ve come to believe that both their politics and their overall well‑being are rendered viable by the guitar noise and vocal energy that nourish their vision of life. A