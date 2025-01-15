Share

From his Los Angeles Times stronghold, Robert Hilburn spent 35 years as one of America’s most prominent rock critics, and since his 2005 retirement has kept at it with the first-rate collection Cornflakes With John Lennon and four biographies. Of the first three of these I admired the far-reaching and thorough Johnny Cash while never getting around to the Paul Simon and assuming the Springsteen has been outflanked. But I opened his 455-page A Few Words in Defense of Our Country: The Biography of Randy Newman as soon as it arrived in the mail, and not just to see how well the graf Hilburn asked me to chip in came out. I craved the facts and insights I hoped and believed Hilburn would provide, and I wasn’t disappointed.

Unlike Cash, Simon, and Springsteen, Newman is an Angeleno, long may they survive (his roots are in Pacific Palisades itself). And crucially, he’s also the scion of what in L.A. terms is a matchless musical family—three of his uncles were major soundtrack composers, with Alfred Newman winning nine Oscars and nominated for, wow, 45. Hilburn quickly establishes not just how deep the roots of this family tree are, but how sturdily they underpin his social and business connections, even tracking a friendship going back to first grade with biz kid Lenny Waronker, who ended up running Warner Records as well as producing or co-producing all but three of Newman’s 12 studio albums. As boys the two were even deeper into baseball than music, which as Hilburn makes clear typifies how Newman’s mind works. Sure music is deeply ingrained and always there. But immersed in it though he is, he’s also a cultural sponge, a voracious reader and television addict as well as a sports fan. Thus he’s always been among other things his own species of protest singer, far broader both musically and intellectually than the leftwing guitar strummers who pioneered that term but much more ironic, unafraid to risk what is crudely called political incorrectness. Thus the title Hilburn arrived at for his biography, lifted from a track on Newman’s 2008 Harps and Angels, one of just two 21st-century albums-as-albums (as opposed to 2016’s odds-and-ends/greatest moments comp The Randy Newman Songbook Vol. 3), the other being 2017’s foolishly underrated or just ignored Dark Matter, top 10 for me that year and 13th in Rolling Stone but not even top 50 at Pitchfork or NPR.

I cite these slights because like Hilburn I have no doubt that Newman has proven himself at least as major an artist as self-evident titans Cash, Springsteen, and Simon. Who cares except maybe him that his record sales will never come close to matching theirs—he’s too brainy and also too funny, hence not earnest enough to muster their sales numbers as the radical, racially aware, small-D democrat his fans treasure. Artists along those lines are supposed to be earnest, not sarcastic. And that’s not to mention the cerebral valence of his musicality, which combines his august family traditions with the raw and often Southern-tinged rock and roll of his youth and does something that verges on impolite with the combination. From my vantage that’s at least as hard as winning a soundtrack Oscar, although maybe not nine of them, which as it happens is exactly how many Randy has been nominated for without going home with a statuette, although he has garnered two of the things for Best Original Song—2001’s “If I Didn’t Have You” from Monsters Inc. and 2010’s “We Belong Together” from Toy Story 3.

Hilburn understands all this. The text leaves little doubt that it’s what inspired him to buckle down to a 500-page biography even more socially conscious than the Cash, which is plenty political but in a much different way—Cash came from poverty, while Newman didn’t and is more a full-fledged intellectual as a result. Yet at the same time he remains very much a product of his artistic heritage—those nine soundtrack Oscars he didn’t win didn’t fail to materialize out of thin air, because in the end he seems to have found songwriting so arduous that he pursued the family business just to return to the Hollywood verities and give himself a break. Hilburn never suggests that he found that easy either. But it’s striking nonetheless that where as a songwriter he has no peer much less true rival—nobody I can bring to mind does anything more than vaguely similar—the more technical process of scoring a movie is a resort he can count on. And being the thorough biographer he is, Hilburn devotes a lot of the book to that aspect of his lifework—accurately and thoroughly I assume, but not terribly enlightening to a guy like me who’s adored Newman’s songwriting since 1970, when he gave 12 Songs an A plus up with Layla, Moondance, and After the Gold Rush. Soundtracks: auxiliary. A plus albums: gold.

Like me, Newman is now past 80, and whether he’ll ever release another album of songs, A plus or not, is a miracle waiting to happen that remains to be seen—and even more so, heard. But just in case he does, I thought I would share with you the three grafs I contributed to Hilburn’s bio: